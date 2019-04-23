Listen Live Sports

Athletics 6, Rangers 1

April 23, 2019 1:05 am
 
Texas Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Choo dh 4 0 2 0 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Da.Sntn 2b 5 0 1 0 Canha 1b 4 0 1 0
Andrus ss 2 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 1 1 1 1
Wisdom ph-1b 1 0 1 1 K.Davis dh 3 2 0 0
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 Pinder lf 4 1 2 1
Gallo lf 2 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 1 2 3
A.Cbrra 3b 4 0 1 0 Lureano cf 4 0 0 0
Frsythe 1b-ss 4 0 0 0 Profar 2b 3 0 0 0
Mathis c 3 1 1 0 Phegley c 3 1 1 0
DShelds cf 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 29 6 7 5
Texas 000 000 100—1
Oakland 011 002 02x—6

E_DeShields (1). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Texas 10, Oakland 4. 2B_Choo (10), Wisdom (1), Pinder (5), Phegley (3). HR_Piscotty (4). SB_Choo (2), Da.Santana (4). SF_M.Chapman (2), Piscotty (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Minor L,2-2 6 4 4 4 3 4
Gomez 2 3 2 1 0 1
Oakland
Bassitt W,1-0 5 2 0 0 4 7
Dull H,1 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2
Wendelken H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Soria H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Bassitt (Andrus).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:48. A_8,073 (46,765).

