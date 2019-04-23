Listen Live Sports

Athletics 6, Rangers 1

April 23, 2019 1:06 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 4 0 2 0 1 1 .329
Santana 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .290
Andrus ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .354
a-Wisdom ph-1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .158
Mazara rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .188
Gallo lf 2 0 0 0 2 2 .273
Cabrera 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Forsythe 1b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .216
Mathis c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .162
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .207
Totals 32 1 6 1 5 13
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .309
Canha 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Chapman 3b 1 1 1 1 2 0 .313
Davis dh 3 2 0 0 1 1 .244
Pinder lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .308
Piscotty rf 3 1 2 3 0 0 .258
Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Profar 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Phegley c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Totals 29 6 7 5 3 5
Texas 000 000 100—1 6 1
Oakland 011 002 02x—6 7 0

a-doubled for Andrus in the 7th.

E_DeShields (1). LOB_Texas 10, Oakland 4. 2B_Choo (10), Wisdom (1), Pinder (5), Phegley (3). HR_Piscotty (4), off Minor. RBIs_Wisdom (1), Chapman (16), Pinder (9), Piscotty 3 (14). SB_Choo (2), Santana (4). SF_Chapman, Piscotty.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Andrus 2, Mazara 2, DeShields); Oakland 2 (Laureano 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Oakland 3 for 6.

Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Mazara.

DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Canha).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Minor, L, 2-2 6 4 4 4 3 4 99 3.21
Gomez 2 3 2 1 0 1 26 6.48
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bassitt, W, 1-0 5 2 0 0 4 7 92 0.00
Dull, H, 1 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 26 18.00
Wendelken, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.11
Soria, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 7.15
Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 7.20

Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 2-1. HBP_Bassitt (Andrus).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:48. A_8,073 (46,765).

