Athletics 6, Rangers 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.329
|Santana 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Andrus ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.354
|a-Wisdom ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.158
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Gallo lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.273
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Forsythe 1b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.216
|Mathis c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.162
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|5
|13
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Canha 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Chapman 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.313
|Davis dh
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Totals
|29
|6
|7
|5
|3
|5
|Texas
|000
|000
|100—1
|6
|1
|Oakland
|011
|002
|02x—6
|7
|0
a-doubled for Andrus in the 7th.
E_DeShields (1). LOB_Texas 10, Oakland 4. 2B_Choo (10), Wisdom (1), Pinder (5), Phegley (3). HR_Piscotty (4), off Minor. RBIs_Wisdom (1), Chapman (16), Pinder (9), Piscotty 3 (14). SB_Choo (2), Santana (4). SF_Chapman, Piscotty.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Andrus 2, Mazara 2, DeShields); Oakland 2 (Laureano 2). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Oakland 3 for 6.
Runners moved up_Santana. GIDP_Mazara.
DP_Oakland 1 (Profar, Semien, Canha).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Minor, L, 2-2
|6
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|99
|3.21
|Gomez
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|26
|6.48
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt, W, 1-0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|92
|0.00
|Dull, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|18.00
|Wendelken, H, 1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.11
|Soria, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|7.15
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|7.20
Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 2-1. HBP_Bassitt (Andrus).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Joe West; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:48. A_8,073 (46,765).
