The Associated Press
 
Athletics 7, Red Sox 0

April 2, 2019 1:05 am
 
Boston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 4 0 1 0
Bnntndi lf 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 1
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 1 1 0
Mrtinez dh 4 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 4 2 1 1
Bgaerts ss 3 0 2 0 Canha 1b 1 1 0 0
Mreland 1b 2 0 1 0 Morales ph-1b 1 0 1 1
E.Nunez 2b 3 0 0 0 Pinder lf 4 1 2 3
Brdly J cf 3 0 0 0 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0
C.Vazqz c 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 1 1 1
Hundley c 4 0 0 0
Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 34 7 9 7
Boston 000 000 000—0
Oakland 011 002 03x—7

E_Devers (3). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Boston 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Bogaerts (2), Semien (2). HR_M.Chapman (2), K.Davis (5), Pinder (1), Laureano (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Price L,0-1 6 5 4 4 2 9
Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hembree 1 4 3 2 0 1
Oakland
Brooks W,1-0 6 2 0 0 1 6
Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hendriks 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:42. A_12,417 (46,765).

