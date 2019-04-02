Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 7, Red Sox 0

April 2, 2019 1:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .300
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .381
Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .263
Moreland 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .286
Nunez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Totals 29 0 4 0 2 11
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .385
Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .346
Piscotty rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .214
Davis dh 4 2 1 1 0 1 .250
Canha 1b 1 1 0 0 2 1 .143
a-Morales ph-1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .250
Pinder lf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .238
Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .138
Laureano cf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .167
Hundley c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Totals 34 7 9 7 2 11
Boston 000 000 000—0 4 1
Oakland 011 002 03x—7 9 0

a-singled for Canha in the 8th.

E_Devers (3). LOB_Boston 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Bogaerts (2), Semien (2). HR_Davis (5), off Price; Laureano (1), off Price; Pinder (1), off Price; Chapman (2), off Hembree. RBIs_Chapman (5), Davis (9), Pinder 3 (4), Laureano (1), Morales (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Moreland); Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Laureano, Hundley). RISP_Boston 1 for 2; Oakland 2 for 8.

Advertisement

GIDP_Nunez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Brooks, Semien, Canha).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Price, L, 0-1 6 5 4 4 2 9 93 6.00
Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.00
Hembree 1 4 3 2 0 1 22 5.40
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brooks, W, 1-0 6 2 0 0 1 6 86 0.00
Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.75
Hendriks 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 2.70
Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.08
Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.91

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:42. A_12,417 (46,765).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|12 Open House for Prospective Students at...
4|12 National Crime Victims' Service...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines train with rockets to ensure combat readiness

Today in History

1861: Confederate soldiers fire on Fort Sumter, sparking Civil War

Get our daily newsletter.