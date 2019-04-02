Athletics 7, Red Sox 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.300
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.381
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Moreland 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Nunez 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Vazquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|2
|11
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.385
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.346
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Davis dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Canha 1b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.143
|a-Morales ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.238
|Profar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.167
|Hundley c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|2
|11
|Boston
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Oakland
|011
|002
|03x—7
|9
|0
a-singled for Canha in the 8th.
E_Devers (3). LOB_Boston 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Bogaerts (2), Semien (2). HR_Davis (5), off Price; Laureano (1), off Price; Pinder (1), off Price; Chapman (2), off Hembree. RBIs_Chapman (5), Davis (9), Pinder 3 (4), Laureano (1), Morales (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Moreland); Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Laureano, Hundley). RISP_Boston 1 for 2; Oakland 2 for 8.
GIDP_Nunez.
DP_Oakland 1 (Brooks, Semien, Canha).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Price, L, 0-1
|6
|5
|4
|4
|2
|9
|93
|6.00
|Thornburg
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|6.00
|Hembree
|1
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|22
|5.40
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks, W, 1-0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|86
|0.00
|Buchter
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.75
|Hendriks
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.70
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.08
|Rodney
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|4.91
Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:42. A_12,417 (46,765).
