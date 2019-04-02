Athletics 7, Red Sox 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .217 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 1 3 .300 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .381 Bogaerts ss 3 0 2 0 0 1 .263 Moreland 1b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .286 Nunez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Vazquez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Totals 29 0 4 0 2 11

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .385 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .346 Piscotty rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .214 Davis dh 4 2 1 1 0 1 .250 Canha 1b 1 1 0 0 2 1 .143 a-Morales ph-1b 1 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Pinder lf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .238 Profar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .138 Laureano cf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .167 Hundley c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Totals 34 7 9 7 2 11

Boston 000 000 000—0 4 1 Oakland 011 002 03x—7 9 0

a-singled for Canha in the 8th.

E_Devers (3). LOB_Boston 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Bogaerts (2), Semien (2). HR_Davis (5), off Price; Laureano (1), off Price; Pinder (1), off Price; Chapman (2), off Hembree. RBIs_Chapman (5), Davis (9), Pinder 3 (4), Laureano (1), Morales (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 1 (Moreland); Oakland 3 (Piscotty, Laureano, Hundley). RISP_Boston 1 for 2; Oakland 2 for 8.

GIDP_Nunez.

DP_Oakland 1 (Brooks, Semien, Canha).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Price, L, 0-1 6 5 4 4 2 9 93 6.00 Thornburg 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 6.00 Hembree 1 4 3 2 0 1 22 5.40 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brooks, W, 1-0 6 2 0 0 1 6 86 0.00 Buchter 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.75 Hendriks 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 13 2.70 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.08 Rodney 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 4.91

Umpires_Home, Kerwin Danley; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:42. A_12,417 (46,765).

