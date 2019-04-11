Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Athletics 8, Orioles 5

April 11, 2019 3:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Oakland Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Grssman lf 4 0 1 0 Mullins cf 5 0 0 1
Semien ss 5 2 2 1 Smth Jr lf 4 1 2 2
Pscotty rf 5 0 0 0 Villar 2b 4 0 1 0
K.Davis dh 5 2 2 3 Mancini rf 4 0 0 0
Morales 1b 3 1 2 1 R.Ruiz 3b 2 1 0 0
Pinder 3b-2b 4 1 2 0 R.Nunez dh 4 1 1 0
Profar 2b 3 0 0 1 Rickard pr-dh 0 0 0 0
M.Chpmn 3b 0 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 1 0 0
Lureano cf 4 1 1 0 P.Svrno c 1 1 0 1
Phegley c 4 1 1 2 Sucre c 1 0 0 0
Ri.Mrtn ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 32 5 4 4
Oakland 000 223 001—8
Baltimore 100 000 400—5

E_Mullins (1), Villar (1), Semien (1). LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Semien (5), Pinder (4), Smith Jr. (3). HR_Semien (3), K.Davis 2 (9), Morales (1), Phegley (3), Smith Jr. (1). CS_Grossman (1). SF_Profar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Brooks W,2-1 6 3 3 3 3 3
Wendelken 0 0 2 2 1 0
Trivino H,6 1 1 0 0 0 0
Soria H,3 1 0 0 0 1 2
Treinen S,4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Bundy L,0-1 5 7 6 6 0 8
Lucas 2 1 1 0 1 1
Scott 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Yacabonis 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Givens 1 1 1 1 0 2

Bundy pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Brooks pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Advertisement

Wendelken pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts from Air Force, Energy Department, NASA and GAO explore machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

HBP_by Bundy (Morales), by Wendelken (Severino). WP_Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:50. A_8,374 (45,971).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|22 MODSIM World 2019
4|22 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|23 Tech for Govies Day: Changing the Art...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines serve food at BBQ celebrating military children

Today in History

1995: Truck bomb explodes at federal building in Oklahoma City

Get our daily newsletter.