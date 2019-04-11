Athletics 8, Orioles 5

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Piscotty rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|K.Davis dh
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.266
|Morales 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.243
|Pinder 3b-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Profar 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.177
|Chapman 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Phegley c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.313
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|1
|12
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.125
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.280
|Villar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Mancini rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Ruiz 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.194
|Nunez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|1-Rickard pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Severino c
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.200
|Sucre c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Martin ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|Totals
|32
|5
|4
|4
|5
|7
|Oakland
|000
|223
|001—8
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|100
|000
|400—5
|4
|2
1-ran for Nunez in the 8th.
E_Semien (1), Mullins (1), Villar (1). LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Semien (5), Pinder (4), Smith Jr. (3). HR_K.Davis (8), off Bundy; Phegley (3), off Bundy; K.Davis (9), off Bundy; Morales (1), off Bundy; Semien (3), off Givens; Smith Jr. (1), off Brooks. RBIs_Semien (8), K.Davis 3 (17), Morales (2), Profar (8), Phegley 2 (7), Mullins (4), Smith Jr. 2 (4), Severino (3). CS_Grossman (1). SF_Profar.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Phegley); Baltimore 4 (Villar, Mancini 2, Sucre). RISP_Oakland 1 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Mullins.
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brooks, W, 2-1
|6
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|88
|4.24
|Wendelken
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|9
|3.18
|Trivino, H, 6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1.86
|Soria, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|6.43
|Treinen, S, 4-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy, L, 0-1
|5
|7
|6
|6
|0
|8
|87
|8.76
|Lucas
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|29
|0.00
|Scott
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Yacabonis
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.25
|Givens
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|6.35
Bundy pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Brooks pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Wendelken pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 2-1, Trivino 3-3, Yacabonis 2-0. HBP_Bundy (Morales), Wendelken (Severino). WP_Trivino.
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:50. A_8,374 (45,971).
