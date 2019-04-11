Listen Live Sports

Athletics 8, Orioles 5

April 11, 2019 3:43 pm
 
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grossman lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .244
Semien ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .323
Piscotty rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .219
K.Davis dh 5 2 2 3 0 1 .266
Morales 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .243
Pinder 3b-2b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .333
Profar 2b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .177
Chapman 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .305
Laureano cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .241
Phegley c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .313
Totals 37 8 11 8 1 12
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mullins cf 5 0 0 1 0 1 .125
Smith Jr. lf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .280
Villar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .304
Mancini rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333
Ruiz 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .194
Nunez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
1-Rickard pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212
C.Davis 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Severino c 1 1 0 1 1 0 .200
Sucre c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Martin ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .156
Totals 32 5 4 4 5 7
Oakland 000 223 001—8 11 1
Baltimore 100 000 400—5 4 2

1-ran for Nunez in the 8th.

E_Semien (1), Mullins (1), Villar (1). LOB_Oakland 5, Baltimore 6. 2B_Semien (5), Pinder (4), Smith Jr. (3). HR_K.Davis (8), off Bundy; Phegley (3), off Bundy; K.Davis (9), off Bundy; Morales (1), off Bundy; Semien (3), off Givens; Smith Jr. (1), off Brooks. RBIs_Semien (8), K.Davis 3 (17), Morales (2), Profar (8), Phegley 2 (7), Mullins (4), Smith Jr. 2 (4), Severino (3). CS_Grossman (1). SF_Profar.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Phegley); Baltimore 4 (Villar, Mancini 2, Sucre). RISP_Oakland 1 for 5; Baltimore 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Mullins.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brooks, W, 2-1 6 3 3 3 3 3 88 4.24
Wendelken 0 0 2 2 1 0 9 3.18
Trivino, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.86
Soria, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 6.43
Treinen, S, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy, L, 0-1 5 7 6 6 0 8 87 8.76
Lucas 2 1 1 0 1 1 29 0.00
Scott 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 8 0.00
Yacabonis 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.25
Givens 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 6.35

Bundy pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Brooks pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Wendelken pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Wendelken 2-1, Trivino 3-3, Yacabonis 2-0. HBP_Bundy (Morales), Wendelken (Severino). WP_Trivino.

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sam Holbrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:50. A_8,374 (45,971).

