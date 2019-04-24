Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 2020 Final Four also site of Division II, III finals

April 24, 2019 12:35 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The return of the Final Four to Atlanta in 2020 also will bring the Division II and III championships back to the city.

Atlanta hosted all three championships in 2013, the last time it was the site of the Final Four. It’s the only other year all three divisions held their championship games in the same city.

The NCAA also announced on Wednesday all three women’s championships will be held in Dallas as part of the 2023 NCAA women’s Final Four. The three women’s championships were held in the same city in Indianapolis in 2016.

The 2020 men’s Final Four is scheduled for Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on April 4 and 6. The Division II and Division III championships will be played at nearby State Farm Arena on April 5.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

