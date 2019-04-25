Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Atlantic League

April 25, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Lancaster 0 0 000
York 0 0 000
Southern Maryland 0 0 000
Sugar Land 0 0 000
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
High Point 0 0 000
Pennsylvania 0 0 000
Long Island 0 0 000
Somerset 0 0 000
New Britain 0 0 000

___

Thursday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Advertisement

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 6:05 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

