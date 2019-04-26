|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lancaster
|0
|0
|000
|½
|York
|0
|0
|000
|½
|Sugar Land
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Pennsylvania
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Long Island
|0
|0
|000
|—
|Somerset
|0
|0
|000
|—
|New Britain
|0
|0
|000
|—
___
Southern Maryland 9, Sugar Land 1
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 6:05 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.