At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 1 1 .500 — Southern Maryland 1 1 .500 — Lancaster 0 1 .000 ½ York 0 1 .000 ½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 1 0 1.000 — High Point 1 0 1.000 — New Britain 0 0 000 ½ Pennsylvania 0 0 000 ½ Somerset 0 0 000 ½

___

Friday’s Games

Long Island 12, York 3

High Point 7, Lancaster 1

New Britain at Somerset, ppd.

Sugar Land 7, Southern Maryland 6

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 6:05 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at York, 1 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 2:05 p.m.

