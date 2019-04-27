Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

April 27, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 2 1 .667
Southern Maryland 1 2 .333 1
Lancaster 0 2 .000
York 0 2 .000
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 2 0 1.000
High Point 2 0 1.000
Somerset 1 1 .500 1
New Britain 1 1 .500 1
Pennsylvania 0 0 000 1

___

Saturday’s Games

New Britain 8, Somerset 4

Somerset 14, New Britain 2

Sugar Land 6, Southern Maryland 3

Long Island 14, York 0

High Point 8, Lancaster 6

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at York, 1 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

New Britain at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

High Point at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

