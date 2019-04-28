|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Southern Maryland
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|Lancaster
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|York
|0
|2
|.000
|1½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|High Point
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Somerset
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|New Britain
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Pennsylvania
|0
|0
|000
|1
___
Long Island 8, York 4
Lancaster 8, High Point 5
Somerset 4, New Britain 1
Southern Maryland 5, Sugar Land 1
High Point at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
