Atlantic League

April 29, 2019 11:09 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 2 2 .500
Lancaster 2 2 .500
Southern Maryland 2 2 .500
York 0 3 .000
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 3 1 .750
High Point 3 1 .750
Somerset 2 2 .500 1
Pennsylvania 0 0 000 1
New Britain 1 2 .333

___

Monday’s Games

High Point 4, Somerset 0

Lancaster 4, Long Island 2

Sugar Land 7, Southern Maryland 1

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

