|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|3
|2
|.600
|—
|Lancaster
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Southern Maryland
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|York
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|High Point
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Somerset
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Pennsylvania
|0
|0
|000
|1
|New Britain
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
___
High Point 4, Somerset 0
Lancaster 4, Long Island 2
Sugar Land 7, Southern Maryland 1
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.
New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
