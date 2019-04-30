At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 3 2 .600 — Lancaster 2 2 .500 ½ Southern Maryland 2 3 .400 1 York 0 3 .000 2 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 3 1 .750 — High Point 3 1 .750 — Somerset 2 2 .500 1 Pennsylvania 0 0 000 1 New Britain 1 2 .333 1½

___

Tuesday’s Games

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at York, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 7 p.m.

