At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 3 2 .600 — Lancaster 2 3 .400 1 Southern Maryland 2 3 .400 1 York 1 3 .250 1½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 4 1 .800 — Somerset 3 2 .600 1 High Point 3 2 .600 1 Pennsylvania 0 0 000 1½ New Britain 1 3 .250 2½

___

Tuesday’s Games

York 8, New Britain 7

Somerset 2, High Point 1

Long Island 5, Lancaster 4

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Sugar Land, 12:05 p.m.

New Britain at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at York, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Sugar Land at High Point, 7 p.m.

