ATP Tour Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Results

Tuesday At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona 1899 Barcelona, Spain Purse: $2.93 million (WT500) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Nicola Kuhn, Spain, def. Federico Delbonis, Argentina, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-2.

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2.

David Ferrer, Spain, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-2, 6-2.

Cristian Garin, Chile, def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, 7-5, 6-4.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

Second Round

Kei Nishikori (4), Japan, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Alexander Zverev (2), Germany, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Frances Tiafoe (14), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-3, 6-3.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. David Goffin (10), Belgium, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 6-3, 6-4.

Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, def. David Marrero and Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (2), Brazil, def. Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, 7-5, 1-6, 10-5.

