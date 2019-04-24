ATP Tour Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Results

Wednesday At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona 1899 Barcelona, Spain Purse: $2.93 million (WT500) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Felix Auger-Aliassime (16), Canada, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Daniil Medvedev (7), Russia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

David Ferrer, Spain, def. Lucas Pouille (15), France, 6-3, 6-1.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Nicola Kuhn, Spain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Gilles Simon (11), France, 6-3, 6-2.

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Karen Khachanov (6), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Benoit Paire, France, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (12), Spain, 6-4, 6-7 (9), 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov (13), Bulgaria, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Christian Garin, Chile, def. Denis Shapovalov (9), Canada, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers, Australia, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 7-5, 6-4.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-5.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 10-7.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (3), Colombia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez, Spain, 6-2, 3-6, 10-1.

