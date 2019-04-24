Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP Tour Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Results

April 24, 2019 4:35 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
Wednesday
At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona 1899
Barcelona, Spain
Purse: $2.93 million (WT500)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Felix Auger-Aliassime (16), Canada, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-3, 7-6 (7).

Daniil Medvedev (7), Russia, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 2-6, 6-1.

David Ferrer, Spain, def. Lucas Pouille (15), France, 6-3, 6-1.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Nicola Kuhn, Spain, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2.

Advertisement

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Gilles Simon (11), France, 6-3, 6-2.

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-2.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Karen Khachanov (6), Russia, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Benoit Paire, France, def. Pablo Carreno Busta (12), Spain, 6-4, 6-7 (9), 6-1.

Grigor Dimitrov (13), Bulgaria, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3.

Christian Garin, Chile, def. Denis Shapovalov (9), Canada, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles
First Round

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers, Australia, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 7-5, 6-4.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (4), Croatia, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-5.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, and Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 10-7.

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (3), Colombia, def. Roberto Carballes Baena and Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, def. Marcel Granollers and Marc Lopez, Spain, 6-2, 3-6, 10-1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|5 NASCIO 2019 Midyear Conference
5|6 Sea Air Space 2019
5|6 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard assists Border Patrol in Texas

Today in History

1802: Washington, D.C. incorporated as a city

Get our daily newsletter.