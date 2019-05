ATP Tour Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona 1899 Barcelona, Spain Purse: $2.93 million (WT500) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Third Round

Kei Nishikori (4), Japan, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime (16), Canada, 6-1, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev (7), Russia, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-3, 6-2.

Dominic Thiem (3), Austria, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 7-5, 6-1.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Grigor Dimitrov (13), Bulgaria, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Advertisement

Rafael Nadal (1), Spain, def. David Ferrer, Spain, 6-3, 6-3.

Roberto Carballes Baena, Spain, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-4, 7-6 (2).

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 6-4, 3-6, 6- 2.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Benoit Paire, France, 7-5, 6-3.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, 6-3, 7-5.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (2), Brazil, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 6-3, 6-3.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.