ATP Tour Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell Results

Monday At Real Club de Tenis Barcelona 1899 Barcelona, Spain Purse: $2.93 million (WT500) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, def. Marius Copil, Romania, 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-5.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-2, 6-2.

Jaume Munar, Spain, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Reilly Opelka, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-3, 6-1.

Fernando Verdasco, Spain, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Nicolas Jarry, Chile, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 7-5, 6-2.

