ATP Tour BMW Open Results

|Monday
|At MTTC Iphitos
|Munich
|Purse: $584,200 (WT250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|First Round
Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-4.
Marton Fucsovics (8), Hungary, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6.
Cristian Garin, Chile, and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. vs. Roman Jebavy, Czech republic, and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, 6-3, 7-6.
Austin Krajicek, United States, and Artem Sitak (2), New Zealand, def. Yannick Maden and Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-7, 6-1, 10-6 .
