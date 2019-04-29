Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP Tour BMW Open Results

April 29, 2019
 
Monday
At MTTC Iphitos
Munich
Purse: $584,200 (WT250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Marton Fucsovics (8), Hungary, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6.

Doubles
First Round

Cristian Garin, Chile, and Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, def. vs. Roman Jebavy, Czech republic, and Andres Molteni (4), Argentina, 6-3, 7-6.

Austin Krajicek, United States, and Artem Sitak (2), New Zealand, def. Yannick Maden and Maximilian Marterer, Germany, 6-7, 6-1, 10-6 .

