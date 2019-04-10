ATP Tour Grand Prix Hassan II Results

Wednesday At The Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech Marrakech, Morocco Purse: $587,900 (ATP250) Singles Second Round

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Adrian Menendez-Maceiras, Spain, 6-2, 1-6, 6-1.

Gilles Simon (4), France, def. Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 6-2, 6-2.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Kyle Edmund (3), Britain, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Dominic Inglot (2), Britain, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 0-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Amine Ahouda, Morocco, and Adam Moundir, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-1.

Quarterfinals

Leander Paes, India, and Benoit Paire, France, def. Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald (4), Austria, 7-5, 3-6, 12-10.

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 6-2, 2-1 retired.

