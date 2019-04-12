ATP Tour Grand Prix Hassan II Results

Friday At The Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech Marrakech, Morocco Purse: $587,900 (ATP250) Singles Quarterfinals

Gilles Simon (4), France, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 6-4, 7-5.

Pablo Andujar, Spain, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, walkover.

Benoit Paire, France, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-1, 6-3.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles Semifinals

Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Frederik Neilsen, Denmark, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-3, 6-2.

Jurgen Melzer, Austria, and Franko Skugor, Croatia, def. Leander Paes, India, and Benoit Paire, France, 1-6, 6-3, 10-5.

