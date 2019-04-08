Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Grand Prix Hassan II Results

April 8, 2019 1:49 pm
 
Monday
At The Royal Tennis Club de Marrakech
Marrakech, Morocco
Purse: $587,900 (ATP250)
Singles
First Round

Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Gilles Simon (4), France, def. Jozef Kovalik, Slovakia, 6-4, 6-1.

Kyle Edmund (3), Britain, def. Ugo Humbert, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 6-0.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, def. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, Germany, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Doubles
First Round

Oliver Marach and Philipp Oswald (4), Austria, def. Laslo Djere and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, 7-5, 3-6, 10-2.

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Tim Puetz, Germany, and Michael Venus (3), New Zealand, 3-6, 4-1 retired.

