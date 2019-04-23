ATP Tour Hungarian Open Results

Tuesday At Sport11 Sport and Event Center Budapest, Hungary Purse: $589,500 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

John Millman (6), Australia, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-1, 6-2.

Peter Gojowczyk, Germany, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-5, 6-4.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 6-3, 6-2.

Attila Balazs, Hungary, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-3, 6-4.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, def. Thomas Fabbiano, Italy, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2.

Laslo Djere (5), Serbia, def. Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-6 (2).

Doubles First Round

Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-3, 6-3.

