ATP Tour Hungarian Open Results

Wednesday At Sport11 Sport and Event Center Budapest, Hungary Purse: $589,500 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Yannick Maden, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner, Italy, def. Mate Valkusz, Hungary, 6-2, 0-6, 6-4.<

Doubles First Round

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Divij Sharan, India, def. Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, 6-3, 4-6, 11-9.

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, and Fabrice Martin, France, 6-2, 6-3.

Robin Haase, Netherlands, and Frederik Nielsen (4), Denmark, def. Gabor Borsos and Peter Nagy, Hungary, 2-6, 6-3, 10-8.

Andre Begemann, Germany, and Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, def. Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Andres Molteni, Argentina, 6-4, 7-5.

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Matwe Middelkoop (2), Netherlands, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

