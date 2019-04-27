ATP Tour Hungarian Open Results

Saturday At Sport11 Sport and Event Center Budapest, Hungary Purse: $589,500 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-2, 6-2.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Laslo Djere (5), Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles Semifinals

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.

