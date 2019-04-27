Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP Tour Hungarian Open Results

April 27, 2019 11:48 am
 
Saturday
At Sport11 Sport and Event Center
Budapest, Hungary
Purse: $589,500 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-2, 6-2.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Laslo Djere (5), Serbia, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles
Semifinals

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies, Germany, 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.

