Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ATP Tour Hungarian Open Results

April 22, 2019 1:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Monday
At Sport11 Sport and Event Center
Budapest, Hungary
Purse: $589,500 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Mikhail Kukushkin (7), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 7-5.

Radu Albot (8), Moldova, def. Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, 7-5, 6-4.

Advertisement
Doubles
First Round

Ken and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Mate Valkusz, Hungary, and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, 6-0, 7-6 (4).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|28 World Health Care Congress (WHCC19)
4|29 Military Healthcare Event
4|30 2019 APG Advanced Briefing to Industry
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard aircrew adjusts helicopter during Hawaii rescue exercise

Today in History

1960: American U-2 spy plane shot down over Soviet Union

Get our daily newsletter.