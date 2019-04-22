ATP Tour Hungarian Open Results

Monday At Sport11 Sport and Event Center Budapest, Hungary Purse: $589,500 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Mikhail Kukushkin (7), Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-4.

Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Filip Krajinovic, Serbia, def. Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-2, 6-7 (3), 7-5.

Radu Albot (8), Moldova, def. Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Ken and Neal Skupski (3), Britain, def. Mate Valkusz, Hungary, and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, 6-0, 7-6 (4).

