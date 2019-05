ATP Tour Millenium Estoril Open Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Clube de Tenis do Estoril Estoril, Portugal Purse: $584,200 (WT250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, def. Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 6-3, 6-3.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-2, 6-4.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 7-6, 6-4.

Joao Domingues, Portugal, def. Alex de Minaur (6), Australia, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, def. Dusan Lajovic and Nenad Zimonjic, Serbia, 5-7, 6-0, 10-3.

Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, 6-7, 7-6, 10-7.

Leonardo Mayer, Argentina, and Joao Sousa (3), Portugal, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, 6-4, 6-4 .

