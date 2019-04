ATP Tour Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At The Monte-Carlo Country Club Monaco Purse: $4.8 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 6-4, 2-0 retired.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Fernando Verdasco, Spain, 6-4, 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Juan Ignacio Londero, Argentina, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-4, 6-3.

Gilles Simon, France, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-5, 6-1.

Second Round

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Marin Cilic (7), Croatia, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Karen Khachanov (8), Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, Germany, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Marco Cecchinato (11), Italy, def. Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, 0-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Borna Coric (9), Croatia, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. David Goffin, Belgium, and Lucas Pouille, France, 7-5, 6-3.

Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor (7), Croatia, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, Greece, 6-3, 7-5.

Radu Albot, Moldova, and Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Joe Salisbury (8), Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-7.

Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, and Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini, Italy, 6-4, 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Kyle Edmund and Neal Skupski, Britain, 5-7, 6-4, 10-5.

Jurgen Melzer and Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-4, 7-5.

