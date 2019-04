ATP Tour Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At The Monte-Carlo Country Club Monaco Purse: $5.88 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Third Round

Daniil Medvedev (10), Russia, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (6), Greece, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Marco Cecchinato (11), Italy, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-3, 6-0.

Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 6-2, 7-5.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, 6-4, 6-1.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Dominic Thiem (4), Austria, 6-3, 6-3.

Fabio Fognini (13), Italy, def. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Borna Coric (9), Croatia, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles Second Round

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (6), Australia, 6-4, 6-3.

Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (4), Colombia, 6-2, 6-4.

Radu Albot, Moldova, and Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, def. Marton Fucsovics, Hungary, and Guido Pella, Argentina, 6-1, 6-7 (7), 10-6.

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, def. Jurgen Melzer and Dominic Thiem, Austria, 6-3, 6-4.

