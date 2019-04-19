Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Results

April 19, 2019 3:22 pm
 
Friday
At The Monte-Carlo Country Club
Monaco
Purse: $5.88 million (Masters 1000)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Quarterfinals

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, 6-4, 7-5.

Daniil Medvedev (10), Russia, def. Novak Djokovic (1), Serbia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.

Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

Fabio Fognini (13), Italy, def. Borna Coric (9), Croatia, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (3), Brazil, def. Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 7-5, 6-2.

Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Nikoloz Basilashvili, Georgia, 6-1, 7-5.

Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor (7), Croatia, def. Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (2), Brazil, 6-3, 7-5.

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, and Daniil Medvedev, Russia, walkover.

