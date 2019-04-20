ATP Tour Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Results

Saturday At The Monte-Carlo Country Club Monaco Purse: $5.88 million (Masters 1000) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev (10), Russia, 7-5, 6-1.

Fabio Fognini (13), Italy, def. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles Semifinals

Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (3), Brazil, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor (7), Croatia, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.