ATP Tour Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Results

|Saturday
|At The Monte-Carlo Country Club
|Monaco
|Purse: $5.88 million (Masters 1000)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Semifinals
Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev (10), Russia, 7-5, 6-1.
Fabio Fognini (13), Italy, def. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 6-4, 6-2.
Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (3), Brazil, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor (7), Croatia, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.
