The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ATP Tour Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Results

April 20, 2019 1:22 pm
 
Saturday
At The Monte-Carlo Country Club
Monaco
Purse: $5.88 million (Masters 1000)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Semifinals

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Daniil Medvedev (10), Russia, 7-5, 6-1.

Fabio Fognini (13), Italy, def. Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, 6-4, 6-2.

Doubles
Semifinals

Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, def. Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (3), Brazil, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor (7), Croatia, def. Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, 6-4, 6-3.

