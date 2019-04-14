Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters Results

April 14, 2019 3:02 pm
 
Sunday
At The Monte-Carlo Country Club
Monaco
Purse: $4.8 million (Masters 1000)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Borna Coric (9), Croatia, def. Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.

Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, def. Matteo Berrettini, Italy, 7-5, 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Lucas Pouille, France, 7-5, 6-3.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles
First Round

Karen Khachanov, Russia, and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Jean-Julier Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau, Romania, 6-4, 6-3.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic, Croatia, def. Ben McLachlan, Japan, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 11-9.

Maximo Gonzalez, Mexico, and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Marco Cecchinato and Andreas Seppi, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (3), Brazil, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Dominic Inglot, Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 13-11.

