ATP Tour U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships Results

Thurssday At River Oaks Country Club Houston Purse: $583,585 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, def. Camron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Sam Querrey (8), United States, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Austin Krajicek, United States, and Artem Sitak (2), New Zealand, def. Ryan Harrison and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-0, 7-5.

