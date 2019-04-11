ATP Tour U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships Results

|Thurssday
|At River Oaks Country Club
|Houston
|Purse: $583,585 (ATP250)
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
|Second Round
Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, def. Camron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.
Sam Querrey (8), United States, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.
Austin Krajicek, United States, and Artem Sitak (2), New Zealand, def. Ryan Harrison and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-0, 7-5.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.