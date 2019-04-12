Listen Live Sports

ATP Tour U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships Results

April 12, 2019 12:39 am
 
Thurssday
At River Oaks Country Club
Houston
Purse: $583,585 (ATP250)
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles
Second Round

Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, def. Camron Norrie, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Sam Querrey (8), United States, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 6-3.

Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Steve Johnson (1), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, def. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Doubles
Quarterfinals

Austin Krajicek, United States, and Artem Sitak (2), New Zealand, def. Ryan Harrison and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-0, 7-5.

Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, def. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja, India, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Ken and Neal Skupski (4), Britain, def. Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin, France, 3-6, 6-3, 14-12.

