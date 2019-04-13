ATP Tour U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships Results

Saturday At River Oaks Country Club Houston Purse: $583,585 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Quarterfinals

Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Semifinals

Christian Garin, Chile, def. Sam Querrey (8), United States, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Casper Ruud, Norway, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-5, 6-2.

Doubles Semifinals

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (1), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

