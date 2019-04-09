ATP Tour U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships Results

Tuesday At River Oaks Country Club Houston Purse: $583,585 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles First Round

Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, def. Noah Rubin, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3.

Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, def. Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Jordan Thompson (7), Australia, def. Pedja Krstin, Serbia, 7-5, 6-2.

Sam Querrey (8), United States, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Janko Tipsarevic, Serbia, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Doubles First Round

Jeremy Chardy and Fabrice Martin, France, def. Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, and Hugo Dellien, Bolivia, 7-5, 6-3.

Taylor Fritz and Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Luke Bambridge and Jonny O’Mara, Britain, 6-3, 6-4.

Ryan Harrison and Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Marcelo Arevalo, El Salvador, and Jamie Cerretani, United States, 4-6, 6-4, 10-2.

