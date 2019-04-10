ATP Tour U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships Results

Wednesday At River Oaks Country Club Houston Purse: $583,585 (ATP250) Surface: Clay-Outdoor Singles Second Round

Marcel Granollers, Spain, def. Bernard Tomic, Australia, 6-1, 6-2.

Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 6-4, 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Purav Raja, India, def. Nicholas Monroe, United States, and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela, Mexico, 6-3, 6-7 (5), 10-8.

