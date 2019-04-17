Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

April 17, 2019 4:21 pm
 
All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Last race: Martin Truex Jr. broke through with his first victory of 2019 at Richmond.

Next race: Geico 500, April 28, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Cole Custer won for the second time in four races.

Next race: MoneyLion 300, April 27, Talladega Superspeedway.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

TRUCK SERIES

Last race: Kyle Busch won his fourth straight start in the series.

Next race: JEGS 200, May 3, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Defending champion Lewis Hamilton took first for the second start in a row.

Next race: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, April 28, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Alexander Rossi won from the pole at Long Beach.

Next race: IndyCar Grand Prix, May 11, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last race: Brittany Force won Top Fuel in Texas.

Next race: Four Wide Nationals, April 26-28, zMax Dragway, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

OTHER SERIES

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Friday, Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, Arkansas; Saturday, Spring Classic, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-85, Pevely, Missouri; Sunday, Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, Indiana.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

