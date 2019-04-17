AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern
NASCAR CUP SERIES
Last race: Martin Truex Jr. broke through with his first victory of 2019 at Richmond.
Next race: Geico 500, April 28, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Alabama.
XFINITY SERIES
Last race: Cole Custer won for the second time in four races.
Next race: MoneyLion 300, April 27, Talladega Superspeedway.
TRUCK SERIES
Last race: Kyle Busch won his fourth straight start in the series.
Next race: JEGS 200, May 3, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Delaware.
FORMULA ONE
Last race: Defending champion Lewis Hamilton took first for the second start in a row.
Next race: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, April 28, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan.
INDYCAR
Last race: Alexander Rossi won from the pole at Long Beach.
Next race: IndyCar Grand Prix, May 11, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis.
NHRA DRAG RACING
Last race: Brittany Force won Top Fuel in Texas.
Next race: Four Wide Nationals, April 26-28, zMax Dragway, Concord, North Carolina.
OTHER SERIES
WORLD OF OUTLAWS
Friday, Riverside International Speedway, West Memphis, Arkansas; Saturday, Spring Classic, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-85, Pevely, Missouri; Sunday, Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt, Indiana.
