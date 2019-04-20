Avalanche-Flames Sum

|Colorado
First Period_1, Colorado, Landeskog 1 (Barrie, MacKinnon), 9:40. 2, Colorado, Rantanen 4 (Makar, Wilson), 15:38. 3, Calgary, Brodie 2 (Bennett), 19:54.
Second Period_4, Colorado, Wilson 1 (Rantanen), 6:52. 5, Colorado, Wilson 2 (Barrie, MacKinnon), 14:47 (pp).
Third Period_6, Colorado, Rantanen 5 (Barrie, MacKinnon), 0:57 (pp).
Shots on Goal_Colorado 15-10-7_32. Calgary 9-14-6_29.
Power-play opportunities_Colorado 2 of 5; Calgary 0 of 3.
Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 4-1 (29 shots-28 saves). Calgary, Smith 1-4 (32-27).
A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:39.
Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Andrew Smith.
