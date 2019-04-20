Listen Live Sports

Avalanche-Flames Sum

April 20, 2019 12:55 am
 
Colorado 2 2 1—5
Calgary 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Colorado, Landeskog 1 (Barrie, MacKinnon), 9:40. 2, Colorado, Rantanen 4 (Makar, Wilson), 15:38. 3, Calgary, Brodie 2 (Bennett), 19:54.

Second Period_4, Colorado, Wilson 1 (Rantanen), 6:52. 5, Colorado, Wilson 2 (Barrie, MacKinnon), 14:47 (pp).

Third Period_6, Colorado, Rantanen 5 (Barrie, MacKinnon), 0:57 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Colorado 15-10-7_32. Calgary 9-14-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 2 of 5; Calgary 0 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 4-1 (29 shots-28 saves). Calgary, Smith 1-4 (32-27).

A_19,289 (19,289). T_2:39.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Andrew Smith.

