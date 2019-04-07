Avalanche-Sharks Sums

Colorado 1 1 0—2 San Jose 2 1 2—5

First Period_1, Colorado, Jost 11 (Johnson, Girard), 2:56. 2, San Jose, Burns 16 (Hertl), 7:25. 3, San Jose, Kane 30 (Dillon, Nyquist), 11:15. Penalties_None.

Second Period_4, Colorado, MacKinnon 41 (Landeskog, Girard), 1:29. 5, San Jose, Labanc 17 (Thornton, Sorensen), 6:57. Penalties_Barrie, COL, (hooking), 12:28.

Third Period_6, San Jose, Nyquist 22 (Kane, Hertl), 5:38. 7, San Jose, Haley 2 (Burns), 19:15. Penalties_Soderberg, COL, (interference), 1:40; Braun, SJ, (high sticking), 6:09; E.Karlsson, SJ, (hooking), 12:19.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 12-9-9_30. San Jose 10-12-8_30.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 2; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_Colorado, Varlamov 20-19-9 (29 shots-25 saves). San Jose, Jones 36-19-5 (30-28).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:20.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.