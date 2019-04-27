Listen Live Sports

Avalanche-Sharks Sums

April 27, 2019 1:02 am
 
Colorado 1 1 0—2
San Jose 1 3 1—5

First Period_1, Colorado, Bourque 1 (Jost, Makar), 2:10. 2, San Jose, Nyquist 1 (Couture, Burns), 14:44. Penalties_Colorado bench, served by Wilson (too many men on the ice), 3:00.

Second Period_3, Colorado, Wilson 3 (Rantanen, MacKinnon), 3:56 (pp). 4, San Jose, Thornton 2 (Sorensen), 10:05. 5, San Jose, Labanc 3 (Burns), 16:02. 6, San Jose, Burns 2 (Sorensen, Thornton), 19:00. Penalties_Gambrell, SJ, (tripping), 2:46; Dillon, SJ, major (high sticking), 4:56.

Third Period_7, San Jose, Meier 2 (Burns), 19:31. Penalties_Dillon, SJ, (slashing), 19:49; Calvert, COL, (slashing), 19:49; Calvert, COL, served by Jost, (slashing), 19:49.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 13-11-4_28. San Jose 9-13-5_27.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 1.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 4-2 (26 shots-22 saves). San Jose, Jones 5-2 (28-26).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:23.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Pierre Racicot.

