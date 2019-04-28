Avalanche-Sharks Sums

Colorado 0 2 2—4 San Jose 1 0 2—3

First Period_1, San Jose, Kane 2 (Hertl, Burns), 7:57. Penalties_Zadorov, COL, (boarding), 15:05.

Second Period_2, Colorado, Landeskog 2 (MacKinnon, Barrie), 8:21. 3, Colorado, Barrie 1 (Rantanen, Landeskog), 16:31. Penalties_Soderberg, COL, (holding), 4:37; Vlasic, SJ, (slashing), 19:16.

Third Period_4, Colorado, Nieto 3 (Calvert, Barrie), 10:10. 5, San Jose, Burns 3 (Sorensen, E.Karlsson), 15:26. 6, Colorado, MacKinnon 4 (Calvert, Grubauer), 18:58. 7, San Jose, Burns 4 (Kane, Hertl), 19:49 (pp). Penalties_Meier, SJ, (tripping), 16:15; Cole, COL, (holding), 19:42.

Shots on Goal_Colorado 6-13-13_32. San Jose 11-13-10_34.

Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 2; San Jose 1 of 3.

Goalies_Colorado, Grubauer 5-2 (34 shots-31 saves). San Jose, Jones 5-3 (31-28).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:29.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Pierre Racicot.

