Backup offensive lineman signs tender to stay with Colts

April 22, 2019 3:40 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Offensive lineman Evan Boehm has signed a one-year tender to play for the Indianapolis Colts next season.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound interior lineman made four starts and played in 11 games with Indianapolis last season. He also spent five weeks on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad.

He became a restricted free agent in March and is the 11th free agent re-signed by the Colts. Only one player, receiver Ryan Grant, has left for a new team. Grant is heading to Oakland.

Boehm spent his first two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, has played in 42 games during his career and helped the Cols allow a league-low 18 sacks in 2018.

Indy has the 26th overall selection in this week’s draft.

