Baltimore to host New York Saturday

April 6, 2019 3:05 am
 
New York Yankees (3-4, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (4-3, second in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (0-1, 9.00 ERA) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (0-0, 7.36 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees visit the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles finished 23-53 against AL East Division opponents in 2018. Baltimore averaged 8.1 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 242 total doubles last year.

The Yankees went 44-32 in division games in 2018. New York hit .249 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 267 total home runs last year.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

