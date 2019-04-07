Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Baylor’s Lauren Cox leaves NCAA title game with leg injury

April 7, 2019 8:03 pm
 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Baylor star Lauren Cox has been taken off the court in a wheelchair with an apparent left knee injury during the third quarter of the NCAA women’s national championship game against Notre Dame.

The Lady Bears, seeking their third national title, led 62-50 with 1:22 remaining Sunday night when Cox was injured. The 6-foot-4 forward fell to the floor clutching her left knee under the Notre Dame basket after getting tangled up with teammate Kalani Brown.

Baylor coach Kim Mulkey didn’t provide specifics on the injury during an in-game interview but did say “if Lauren Cox didn’t get up, it’s very severe.”

Cox was in tears on the court, and her parents were emotional in the stands. Her father buried his head in his hands, and her mother cried.

Mulkey said “I could cry for her right now, but I have to go work.”

Cox returned to the bench in the fourth quarter on crutches and with a brace on her left knee.

More AP March Madness: https://apnews.com/MarchMadness and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

