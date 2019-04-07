Beal, Wizards set for matchup against the Knicks

Washington Wizards (32-48, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (15-64, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup against New York. He currently ranks ninth in the NBA scoring 25.9 points per game.

The Knicks are 9-40 in conference play. New York is at the bottom of the Eastern Conference shooting 33.8 percent from 3-point range.

The Wizards have gone 10-30 away from home. Washington is second in the Eastern Conference with 26.3 assists per game, led by John Wall averaging 8.7. The Wizards won 101-100 in the last matchup between these two teams on Jan. 17. Beal led Washington with 26 points and Emmanuel Mudiay led New York with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Knox is third on the Knicks scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Damyean Dotson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers and 12.4 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Beal is second on the Wizards averaging 5.5 assists while scoring 25.9 points per game. Tomas Satoransky has averaged 6.5 assists and scored 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 2-8, averaging 110.6 points, 43.4 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points on 50.9 percent shooting.

Knicks: 2-8, averaging 103.1 points, 44.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Isaiah Hicks: day to day (hip), Kadeem Allen: out (concussion), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (back), Allonzo Trier: out (calf), Noah Vonleh: out (right ankle), Frank Ntilikina: out for season (sore groin), Emmanuel Mudiay: day to day (shoulder).

Wizards Injuries: Jordan McRae: day to day (sore left achilles), Jabari Parker: day to day (left knee), Trevor Ariza: out (groin), Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

