Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bears bring back linebacker Aaron Lynch on 1-year contract

April 1, 2019 5:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are bringing back linebacker Aaron Lynch on a one-year contract.

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound Lynch made three starts and appeared in 13 games last season, his first in Chicago. He recorded three sacks, four tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and one interception. He previously spent four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and has 18 career sacks and 53 quarterback hits.

Chicago announced the signing on Monday. The Bears won the NFC North at 12-4 last year behind one of the NFL’s best defenses.

___

Advertisement

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|10 7th Border Security & Intelligence...
4|10 Internal Audit Basic Training Workshop
4|11 AFCEA Bethesda Breakfast: Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military dog Diego jumps over training course obstacle

Today in History

1970: Apollo 13 launched to moon

Get our daily newsletter.