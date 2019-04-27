Bears select Georgia’s Riley Ridley in Round 4 of draft

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears added to a crowded wide receiver group in the fourth round of the NFL draft Saturday by selecting Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley with the 126th pick.

Ridley, who is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, caught 44 passes for 590 yards and nine touchdowns last season and had 70 receptions for 1,026 yards and 13 TDs for his career.

The Bears last year drafted wide receiver Anthony Miller in the second round and Georgia wide receiver Javon Wims in the seventh round and also added Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel in free agency. This year they signed wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson and wide receiver Marvin Hall in free agency.

In the third round on Friday, the Bears moved up via trade to take Iowa State running back David Montgomery at No. 73.

